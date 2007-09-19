List of Printers Which Do or Do Not Display Tracking Dots
Warning
(Added 2015) Some of the documents that we previously received through FOIA suggested that all major manufacturers of color laser printers entered a secret agreement with governments to ensure that the output of those printers is forensically traceable. Although we still don't know if this is correct, or how subsequent generations of forensic tracking technologies might work, it is probably safest to assume that all modern color laser printers do include some form of tracking information that associates documents with the printer's serial number. (If any manufacturer wishes to go on record with a statement to the contrary, we'll be happy to publish that here.)
Forensic investigations of the source of documents produced with other printing technologies are also possible, but, as far as we know, other kinds of printers do not deliberately encode their serial numbers in their output.
Introduction
This is a list of color laser printer models that do or do not print yellow tracking dots on their output.
We tried to interpret the information conveyed by these dots as part of our Machine Identification Code Technology Project.
Limitations of this information
A "no" simply means that we couldn't see yellow dots; it does not prove that there is no forensic watermarking present. (For example, the HP Color LaserJET 8500 series does not include any yellow tracking dots that we can see, but it may still include some kind of forensic marking, since the majority of other Color LaserJET models do. Other forensic marking techniques have been invented, and we do not yet know how to determine whether these techniques are used by a particular printer.)
A "yes" simply means that we (or another source, as noted) saw yellow dots that appeared anomalous to us. Until we decipher the marking schemes or receive other confirmation, this does not constitute proof that any particular kind of information is represented by these dots. In a very few cases, for example, they might be the result of a dithering technique, rather than a forensic mark, or they could be the result of a poorly calibrated printer. In most cases, we are confident that the arrangement of dots is intentional and is intended to track users.
Sources of information
We have employed three sources of information. We looked at printer output under a blue light and/or a computer microscope; we consulted press reports about printers (e.g. at Druckerchannel); we relied on printer manuals and other manufacturer statements. We welcome additional statements by manufacturers, resellers, or technicians.
Thanks to our friends at software firms and symphonies, public schools and physics labs, semiconductor fabs and ice cream parlors, in about a dozen countries around the world.
Table of printers
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Dots?
|Comments
|Brother
|HL-2700CN
|yes
|volunteer test
|HL-4200CN
|yes
|EFF test
|Canon
|CLC 1000
|yes
|EFF
test
|CLC 2400
|yes
|EFF
test
|CLC 3002
|yes
|EFF
test
|CLC 4000
|yes
|EFF
test
|CLC 5000+
|yes
|EFF test
|CLC-iR 3200-C1
|yes
|EFF test
|Color imageRUNNER C2570
|yes
|EFF test
|Color imageRUNNER C3100CN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color imageRUNNER C3200
|yes
|EFF test
|Color imageRUNNER C3200N
|yes
|EFF test
|Color imageRUNNER C3220
|yes
|EFF test
|Color Laser Copier 1150
|yes
|EFF test
|Imageclass MF8170C
|yes
|EFF test
|LBP 2410
|unclear
|faint dots; could be artifacts
|Dell
|3000CN
|yes
|EFF
test
|3100CN
|yes
|EFF
test
|5100CN
|yes
|EFF
test
|Epson
|AcuLaser C900
|yes
|EFF test
|AcuLaser C1100
|yes
|EFF test
|AcuLaser C1500
|yes
|EFF test
|AcuLaser C1900
|yes
|EFF test
|AcuLaser C3000
|yes
|EFF test
|AcuLaser C4000
|yes
|EFF test
|Fuji: see Xerox
|Hewlett-Packard
|Color LaserJET 1550L
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 1600
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 2250LN
|no
(??)
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 2500
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 2500L
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 2500N
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 2550
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 2550L
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 2550N
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 2600N
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 2680
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 2700N
|yes
|volunteer test
|Color LaserJET 2840
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 3500
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 3550
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 3600DN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 3700
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 3700DN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 3700N
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4500
|no
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4500DN
|no
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4500N
|no
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4550
|no
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4550N
|no
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4600
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4600DN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4600HDN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4600N
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4650
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4650DN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4650DTN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 4700
|yes
|volunteer test
|Color LaserJET 4700DN
|yes
|volunteer test
|Color LaserJET 4700DTN
|yes
|volunteer test
|Color LaserJET 5M
|no
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 5100CN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 5500
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 5500ATN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 5500DN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 5500HDN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 5550
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 5550DN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 5550DTN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 8500
|no
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 8500DN
|no
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 8550
|no
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 8550DN
|no
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 8550GN
|no
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 9500
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 9500HDN
|yes
|EFF test
|Color LaserJET 9500MFP
|yes
|EFF test
|IBM
|Infoprint Color 1454
|unclear
|dithering?
|Infoprint Color 1464 PS3
|yes
|dithering?
|Konica
(Konica/Minolta)
|Bizhub C252
|yes
|EFF test
|Bizhub C350
|yes
|EFF test
|Colorforce 1501
|yes
|EFF test
|Colorforce 8050
|yes
|EFF test
|DialtaColor CF 2001
|unclear
|dithering?
|DialtaColor CF 2002
|unclear
|dithering?
|Ikon CPP500E
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 2 Desklaser
|no
|EFF test
|Magicolor 2200 DL
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 2210
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 2300 DL
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 2300 W
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 2350
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 2350 EN
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 2400 W
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 2430 DL
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 2450
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 3100
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 3300
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 5450
|yes
|EFF test
|Magicolor 7300
|yes
|EFF test
|Kyocera
|C2630D
|yes
|EFF test
|FS-C5016N
|yes
|EFF test
|FS-C5020N
|yes
|EFF test
|FS-C5030N
|yes
|EFF test
|FS-C8008
|yes
|EFF
test
|Mita KM-C2230
|yes
|EFF test
|Lanier
|LD238C
|yes
|EFF
test
|LP125CX/LP126CN
|yes
|EFF test
|Lexmark
|C510
|yes
|EFF
test
|C720
|unclear
|retest
|C752
|yes
|EFF
test
|C752N
|yes
|EFF
test
|C760
|yes
|EFF
test
|C910
|yes
|EFF
test
|C912
|yes
|EFF
test
|Minolta:
see Konica
|NRG
|DSc38
|yes
|EFF
test
|OkiDATA
(Oki)
|C5100
|no
|EFF
test
|C5150
|no
|EFF
test
|C5150N
|no
|EFF
test
|C5200
|no
|EFF
test
|C5300
|no
|EFF
test
|C7200
|no
|EFF
test
|C7350
|no
|EFF
test
|C7400
|no
|EFF
test
|C7400N
|no
|EFF
test
|C9200
|no
|EFF
test
|C9300
|no
|EFF
test
|C9400
|no
|EFF
test
|MIP C5540
|no
|EFF
test
|OkiLAN 8100E
|no
|EFF test
|Panasonic
|Workio KXCL-500
|yes
|EFF test
|Ricoh
(see also Savin)
|Aficio 1224C
|yes
|EFF test
|Aficio 1232C
|yes
|EFF test
|Aficio CL 2000
|yes
|press report
|Aficio CL 3000
|yes
|EFF test
|Aficio CL 3000E
|yes
|EFF test
|Aficio CL 6010
|yes
|EFF test
|Aficio CL 7000
|yes
|EFF test
|AP 206
|yes
|EFF
test
|Infotec/Danka ISC 2838
|yes
|EFF test
|Samsung
|CLP-500
|no
|EFF
test
|CLP-510
|no
|EFF
test
|CLP-550
|no
|EFF
test
|CLP-550N
|no
|EFF
test
|Savin
|C3210
|yes
|EFF
test
|CLP35
|yes
|EFF
test
|Tektronix:
see Xerox
|Toshiba
|eStudio 210c
|yes
|mfr. statement
|eStudio 211c
|yes
|mfr. statement
|eStudio 310c
|yes
|mfr. statement
|eStudio 311c
|yes
|mfr. statement
|eStudio 2100c
|yes
|mfr. statement
|eStudio 3100c
|yes
|mfr. statement
|eStudio 3511
|yes
|EFF test
|FC15
|yes
|mfr. statement
|FC15i
|yes
|mfr. statement
|FC22
|yes
|mfr. statement
|FC22i
|yes
|mfr. statement
|FC25P
|yes
|mfr. statement
|FC25Pi
|yes
|mfr. statement
|FC70
|yes
|mfr. statement
|Xerox
(Tektronix)
|DocuColor 12
|yes
|EFF test
|DocuColor 40
|yes
|EFF test
|DocuColor 1521
|yes
|EFF test
|DocuColor 1632
|yes
|EFF test
|DocuColor 2000
|yes
|mfr. statement
|DocuColor 2045
|yes
|EFF test
|DocuColor 2240
|yes
|EFF test
|DocuColor 3535
|yes
|EFF test
|DocuColor 5252
|yes
|EFF test/mfr. statement
|DocuColor 6060
|yes
|EFF test/mfr. statement
|Phaser 560
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 740
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 750 (Z750V)
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 750P
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 790
|yes
|EFF test
|Phaser 850DP
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 860DP
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 1235
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 6100
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 6200
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 6200DP
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 6250DP
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 6350DP
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 7300DN
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 7300DT
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 7700
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 7750DN
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 8200DP
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 8200DX
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 8400
|no
|dithering?
|Phaser 8400B
|unclear
|dithering?
|Phaser 8400DP
|unclear
|dithering?
|Phaser 8400DX
|unclear
|dithering?
|Phaser 8400N
|unclear
|dithering?
|Phaser 8440DP
|unclear
|dithering?
|Phaser 8550
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 8550DP
|no
|EFF test
|Phaser 8560MFP/D
|no
|EFF test
|WorkCentre M24
|yes
|EFF test
|WorkCentre Pro (all
models)
|yes
|mfr. statement